Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 694 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $342.28. 851,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,961. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.57.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

