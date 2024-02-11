Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,918 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.90. 1,763,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,611. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $180.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

