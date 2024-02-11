HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $57,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

