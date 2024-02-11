Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.73 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $116.52 million and $5.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.95 or 0.00016458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,657,712 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

