HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:HLS opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$132.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.09. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.34 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.12). HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of C$21.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.97 million.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

