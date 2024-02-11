Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

