Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $377,545,000.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HESM opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.6343 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 240.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 133.0% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

