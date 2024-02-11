Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
