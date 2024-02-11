Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,010.66

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $143.58 million and approximately $3,010.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00008123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.92691775 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,503.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

