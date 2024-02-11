Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HTGC stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,015,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 381,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.