Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) versus OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Financial Comparison

Heartland BancCorp and OceanFirst Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.62% N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 16.21% 6.69% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland BancCorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $104.83 million 1.68 $19.52 million $9.62 9.07 OceanFirst Financial $398.72 million 2.34 $104.03 million $1.70 9.25

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and sells life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

