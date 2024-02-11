Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

PEAK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,320,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,649. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

