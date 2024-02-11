Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEAK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.