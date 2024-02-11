Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,219.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of BOIL opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $159.40.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.