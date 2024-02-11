Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,475 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

