Head to Head Analysis: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rithm Capital and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Rithm Capital pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 230.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rithm Capital and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $3.80 billion 1.30 $954.52 million $1.10 9.28 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.38 million 5.65 $21.10 million $1.26 30.97

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 17.15% 18.46% 3.24% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.28% 7.94% 2.88%

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

