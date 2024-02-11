Greenleaf Trust Buys 132 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $1,283.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $964.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $600.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.