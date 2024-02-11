GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoPro

GoPro Stock Down 0.4 %

GoPro stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.53. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.