Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Shares of GL stock opened at $125.94 on Thursday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

