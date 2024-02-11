Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,965,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,167,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $522,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 10,718,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

