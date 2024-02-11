General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,104,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.