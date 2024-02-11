GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Stories
