GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 345.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 862,630 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in GEE Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 218,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

