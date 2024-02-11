GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

Get GAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPS

GAP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GPS opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 200.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $190,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,954 shares of company stock worth $16,920,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.