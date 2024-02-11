FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Piedmont Lithium Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the mineral exploration company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,352 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,455 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

