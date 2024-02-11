Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.0 %

FCX opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

