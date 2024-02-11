Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE:FTV opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

