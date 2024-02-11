Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 874,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fortis by 7,090.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

