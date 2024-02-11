Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.74.

F stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

