FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.
FMC Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:FMC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $131.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.
Insider Activity
In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
