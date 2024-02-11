FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.33.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,782,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.