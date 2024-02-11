FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $273.40 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.