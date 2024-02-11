FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Lowered to $193.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.29.

FSV stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

