FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.610-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. 9,712,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

