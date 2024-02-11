First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

