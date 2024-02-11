Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Finning International

Finning International Stock Up 3.1 %

Finning International Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$37.49 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$31.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.