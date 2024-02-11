Financial Comparison: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and Daxor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $34.42 million 13.36 -$26.67 million ($1.33) -13.53 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

29.9% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Daxor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AVITA Medical and Daxor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Daxor.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -74.16% -45.82% -37.60% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Daxor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a platform technology allows for the preparation and delivery of spray-on skin cells to regenerate natural healthy epidermis, as well as to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

