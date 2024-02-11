Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$625.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

