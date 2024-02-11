Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.