F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

