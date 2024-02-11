F & M Bank Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

F & M Bank Price Performance

F & M Bank stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

