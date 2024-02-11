F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. F & M Bank has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

