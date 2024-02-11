ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ExlService by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

