Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises 3.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Evolent Health worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Evolent Health by 256.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 1,472,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,232. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

