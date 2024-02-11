Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

