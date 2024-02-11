Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$7.60 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$7.20 to C$7.60 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on Equinox Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.91.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. In related news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,597 shares of company stock valued at $380,781.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.