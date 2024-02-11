Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lessened by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 11.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 207,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equinix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $855.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $859.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $812.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.07.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

