Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

