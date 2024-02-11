Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
