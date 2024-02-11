ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
