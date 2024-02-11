ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.