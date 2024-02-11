Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.11. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$6.08.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.