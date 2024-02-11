Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $130.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.06.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.